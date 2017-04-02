Video: Angle On WWE In-Ring Return: “I Really Think I’m Not Done Wrestling”

Following his induction into the 2017 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame at the induction ceremony held on Friday evening in Orlando, Florida, Kurt Angle is already looking ahead to what is next.

The former Olympic gold medalist spoke with former WWE broadcast team member and current ESPN analyst / host Jonathan Coachman for an interview about his WWE Hall Of Fame induction this weekend.

During the discussion, Angle told Coachman that he expects to take somewhat of an Ambassador role with WWE now that he is back in the family, however it appears that won’t satisfy Angle’s WWE-appetite fully.

“I know I’m going to take more-or-less of an ambassador role,” Angle said. “I do know that there’s a chance of Kurt Angle wrestling again.”

Angle continued, “I really think that Kurt Angle is not done wrestling. I think it’s safe to say that I will be wrestling back in that WWE ring again.”

Check out footage from the Kurt Angle interview below. For the complete interview, visit ESPN.com.