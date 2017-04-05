Video: Aron Rex Parts Ways With Impact Wrestling: “This Is Not A Bad Thing”

It looks like it’s another promotion down for the man formerly known as Damien Sandow.

Sandow, who debuted in TNA Impact Wrestling as Aron Rex this past January, is reportedly finished with the promotion just over three months after seemingly bursting onto the scene as their new potential breakout singles star.

“I don’t know if this is going to be it for me, because you know I’m no longer with Impact Wrestling. Ending on this note is not a bad thing,” said Rex regarding his TNA status during a recent interview Title Match Wrestling. “I’m not saying that I’m never going to get in the ring again, but this is pretty cool and I’d much rather have people remember me for all the good stuff.”

Check out the complete Aron Rex (Damien Sandow) interview with Title Match Wrestling via the YouTube player embedded above.