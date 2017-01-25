Video: Batista Featured In “Bushwick” Trailer, Buzz At Sundance Film Festival

Emerging legitimate Hollywood actor Dave Bautista’s ties to the Tampa, Florida is the focus of a new Tampa Bay Times article regarding the Sundance Film Festival, where the former WWE Superstar’s new movie, “Bushwick,” is among the noted films being screened this week.

Leaders of the film commission offices from the local Tampa Bay area are in Park City, Utah this week for the aforementioned film festival, and “Batista” is one of the actors getting solid reviews for his work in the film, which also co-stars Tampa-based actress Brittany Snow.

“This is a great compliment to our area,” said Dale Gordon, Tampa-Hillsborough, Florida film and digital media commissioner who is in Park City for the film festival this week. “Brittany Snow was raised here, so it shows this is the type of city from where stars emerge. And Bautista is a star who could have lived anywhere but chose Tampa for its quality of life.”

Tony Armer, a St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida film commissioner who is also in Utah for the film festival this week added, “Having two of the actors from our area in the film is a great way to draw attention to the talent we have locally.”

The film “Bushwick” that Batista is featured in is an action movie about a modern-day United States Civil War. In the film, when a Texas military force invades the Brooklyn neighborhood they call home, 20-year-old Lucy (Brittany Snow) and war veteran Stupe (Dave Bautista) are forced to rely on each other to survive.

Check out the official trailer for the new movie “Bushwick” starring Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow above.