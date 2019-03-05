VIDEO: Batista Warns Triple H, Addresses His WWE RAW Status For Tonight & Next Week

As noted, Triple H will be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW to address last week’s return by Batista, to set up their WrestleMania 35 feud.

The Animal took to Instagram tonight, as seen below, and announced that he will not be on tonight’s RAW. He also teased an appearance on next Monday’s show from Pittsburgh.

Batista said, “Hey Triple H. Well, I guess I’ve got your attention. And I’d like to apologize for not making it to RAW tonight, but I’m not going to. Cause I just don’t want to be there. I don’t have other obligations and I’m definitely not afraid of you. I just don’t like Philly, no offense. So, what I’m going to do is, I’m going to think about how much I don’t like Pittsburgh, no offense, and maybe I’ll see you there. Maybe I won’t. we’re going to play this game by my rules. Game’s over. See what I did? Game over.”