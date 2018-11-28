VIDEO: Becky Lynch Says WWE Doesn’t Want Her To Be On Top, Talks Asuka & Charlotte Flair

– As noted, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title in a TLC Triple Threat against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view. Below is post-SmackDown video of Kayla Braxton talking to Becky after Asuka won the Battle Royal to be added to the match at TLC.

“Asuka earned her way into the Triple Threat match. Asuka earned her way in. She won a Battle Royal, she earned it,” Becky said. “Isn’t that a little bit different from Charlotte Flair? Charlotte Flair just got handed an opportunity tonight. Again, what a surprise! ‘Oh, is that an opportunity? Oh, let me take that opportunity. Oh, opportunity! Oh yes, I’ll take that. Sure, sure, thank you kindly. Opportunity? Oh look, there’s a C on there for Charlotte!’

Charlotte’s taking the friggin’ opportunities left, right and center. Of course. Of course the chips are stacked against me one more time because they don’t want me to be the champ. They want Charlotte Flair to be the champ. That’s why they give her opportunity after opportunity after opportunity. Right, so how am I getting ready? Well, I stay ready, Kayla, because this is the thing – they never wanted me to be the top dog, they never wanted me to be The Man, but I am The Man, and everybody out here knows it, and everybody’s going to stay knowing it when I beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair at TLC.”