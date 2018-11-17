VIDEO: Becky Lynch Talks Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair, Footage From Her Emotional Tuesday

As seen above, the latest episode of WWE Day Of features footage of SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at last Tuesday’s SmackDown episode in St. Louis.

The video shows Becky calling her mom with the news of her injuries from RAW the previous night. She is shown receiving support from Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus. She was then called to a closed-door meeting where she was informed that WWE medical staff would not allow her to compete at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view against RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, due to the severe concussion and broken nose suffered at RAW.

Becky spoke with the WWE cameras while sitting alone in the arena and was then told she had to pick her replacement for Survivor Series, which ended up being Charlotte Flair. Becky praised Flair and said she didn’t think there was anyone else who would represent Team SmackDown as well. Becky also gave some props to Rousey for what she’s accomplished in a short period of time but said Rousey isn’t The Man and she was going to prove that at Survivor Series. It’s believed that Rousey vs. Lynch will end up taking place at WrestleMania 35.