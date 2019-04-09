It looks like new SmackDown Women’s and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch could be feuding with Lacey Evans next.

After Lynch came to the ring to cut a promo on her WrestleMania 35 main event win over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair during tonight’s post-WrestleMania RAW episode, Evans interrupted and walked the ramp like she’s been doing for several weeks on WWE TV. They met at the bottom of the ramp and stared each other down until Evans rocked Lynch in the mouth. Evans then turned to walk back up the ramp but Becky attacked her from behind. The two brawled up the ramp and to the stage. The segment ended with Evans standing tall and taunting Lynch while officials held The Man back.

Below are a few shots from the angle: