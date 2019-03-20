VIDEO: Big E Makes Interesting “People Like Us” Comments For WWE Storyline

We noted earlier how WWE released a post-SmackDown video of Big E and Xavier Woods trying to talk Kofi Kingston into quitting WWE after he was “screwed again” by Vince McMahon on last night’s show. As seen below, Big E took to Twitter today and blurred the storyline lines by continuing to talk about The New Day possibly quitting.

Big E said “people like us” will only get so far in WWE and if that’s all they will ever be, he’s not sure if it’s worth it.

“We got some time to contemplate what happened Tuesday night and obviously Kofi’s performance, and the aftermath and our reaction to all of that, and a little bit of time to reflect, too, on our careers and why we do this,” Big E said. “You think of this business, to some degree, of being meritocracy, that if you work hard, you show up early, you stay late, you do all the right things, you jump through all the right hoops, you’re respectful, you don’t break the law, that you get good at your craft, that you hone all that, that you find a place with fans, you separate yourself and find a niche, you separate yourself from a character perspective, from an in-ring perspective, you do everything, you check all the boxes, you show up in shape, you do everything that’s asked of you in this business, that if you do all those things you have a good chance of making it to the top. But now we understand the game, we see where the game is, that people like us will only get so far.”

He continued, “You can climb the mountain, they’ll let you climb the mountain, but as far as getting to the peak and staying at the peak, it’s not a thing. That people like us, historically and moving forward, clearly, can only get so far. We’ve done a lot of cool things here, we’ve been able to do a lot of things that we never could’ve imagined we could do, but clearly we are never meant to be more than this. And for people like us, that’s not enough and it will never be enough. So, we’ve got to sit back and think whether we continue to be gone for 250 days plus a year, is worth it, of missing the family time, of doing this to our bodies, leaving a piece of yourself in the ring that you can never get back, all the things that we give, is it worth it when we can only get this far? So, we’ve got a lot of thinking to do. Obviously proud of Kofi, proud of us as a trio, proud of what we’ve done, but if this is all we will ever be, I don’t know if it’s worth it.”

As noted, Kofi vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is still expected to take place at WrestleMania 35. WWE will likely do some sort of angle on Tuesday’s SmackDown where Kofi gets another chance in the storyline.

Below is Big E’s video from Twitter: