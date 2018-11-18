VIDEO: Big Man From WWE NXT Coming To The Main Roster

It looks like Lars Sullivan is headed to WWE’s main roster.

WWE aired a “coming soon” vignette for The Freak during tonight’s Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show on the WWE Network. You can see a GIF from that vignette below.

Lars worked a match at Saturday’s NXT TV tapings before “Takeover: War Games II” against an enhancement talent. That match should air Wednesday on the WWE Network.

There’s no word yet on when Lars is headed to RAW or SmackDown but the timing is interesting as it looked like he was about to begin a NXT feud against Keith Lee.

Stay tuned for news on more post-Survivor Series call-ups from NXT as it was recently reported that WWE officials were considering moves after tonight’s pay-per-view.