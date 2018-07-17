VIDEO: Big Match To Open Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles – SummerSlam Update

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match will take place on tonight’s SmackDown episode.

As seen above, Styles spoke to the WWE cameras backstage before SmackDown and gave props to Rusev for their Extreme Rules match on Sunday. Styles also mentions SmackDown General Manager Paige already has his SummerSlam opponent picked out. No word yet on who that is but we should know more tonight.

Styles’ backstage interview is interrupted by Zelina Vega, who talks about Almas potentially getting the shot against AJ. Styles proposed a match tonight and Vega says Styles will find out why Almas is the future on SmackDown.

Paige took to Twitter and wrote the following, revealing that Styles vs. Almas will open tonight’s show from Wilkes-Barre, PA: