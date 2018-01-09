VIDEO: Big Names Added To Special RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

The celebration is ON… #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/y9S2c3DkEe
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2018
WWE has confirmed more big names for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode that takes place on January 22nd from two locations in New York City – the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center.
Below is the updated list of non-regulars scheduled to appear that night and above is a new promo for the show.
* Free agent John Cena
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
* The Undertaker
* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler
* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall
* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Bella Twins
* JBL and Ron Simmons
* The Dudley Boyz
* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws