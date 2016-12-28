Video: Bill Goldberg Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Bill Goldberg’s next WWE television appearance has been set.

The former WCW mega-star who recently returned after a 12 year hiatus to defeat Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Goldberg, who along with Lesnar, is already confirmed as a pariticpant in the 30-man battle royal at January’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, will be appearing on the first RAW of 2017.

Below is a promo for the RAW return of Bill Goldberg.