Video: Bray Wyatt Captures WWE Title At Elimination Chamber
Your BRAND NEW #WWEChampion @WWEBrayWyatt is looking ahead to #WrestleMania 33… but so is #TheViper, @RandyOrton! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jZMKNrzBIj
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
At Sunday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Bray Wyatt won the WWE Championship.
“The Eater of Worlds” survived the Elimination Chamber main event and walked out of Phoenix, Arizona as the new title-holder of the SmackDown LIVE brand.
Check out footage of Wyatt’s first-ever WWE Title victory above.