Video: Bray Wyatt Captures WWE Title At Elimination Chamber

Posted by Matt Boone February 13, 2017 0 Comment

At Sunday night’s WWE pay-per-view, won the WWE Championship.

“The Eater of Worlds” survived the Elimination Chamber main event and walked out of Phoenix, Arizona as the new title-holder of the SmackDown LIVE brand.

Check out footage of Wyatt’s first-ever WWE Title victory above.