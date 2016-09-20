Video: Bubba Ray Dudley Teases Return Of Bully Ray In TNA

Could the Impact Zone soon bare witness to the return of Bully Ray?

Bubba Ray Dudley, who along with D-Von Dudley retired from WWE on the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW in Brooklyn, New York back on August 22nd, made his first post-WWE appearance on Sunday night at the House Of Hardcore 18 show this past Saturday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bubba Ray appeared after the Matt Hardy vs. Tommy Dreamer main event and cut a promo on Hardy, teasing a return to TNA to put him through a table.

“How would you like for me to show up at the Impact Zone,” said Bubba as Hardy was leaving the ring and heading to the back (see video below). “I’ve burned that place to the ground once, and I’d do it again.”

In true Bully Ray heel fashion, he would close with a strong line that elicited gasps from the fans in attendance this Saturday night at the 2300 Arena.

“I already put your boss through a table,” said Bubba. “And don’t think I wouldn’t do the same thing to your wife and your son.”

It’s worth noting that soon after his retirement from WWE at the aforementioned RAW show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Bubba Ray Dudley changed his official Twitter account back to include the Bully Ray name in addition to his Bubba Ray Dudley handle. Below are some tweets he posted following his HoH 18 appearance in Philadelphia this past Saturday night.

Always awesome to see my Philly family @HouseofHardcore. THANKS for the reception. I appreciate YOU! See ya soon! 👍🤘🍻 — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 18, 2016