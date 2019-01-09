VIDEO: Chris Jericho Signs His AEW Contract With Tony Khan

As noted, the big news coming out of today’s All Elite Wrestling “Double Or Nothing” rally was that wrestling legend Chris Jericho has signed with the promotion.

AEW tweeted video of Jericho signing his contract with President & CEO Tony Khan. You can see that video below.

There’s no word yet on details of the contract but Jericho noted that he is with the promotion for the long haul.

“It’s been a great day. All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho is here for the long haul,” Jericho said. “President and CEO, Tony Khan, the official contract… I’m going to sign it. … So here we go, signing it on the bottom line.”

Jericho continued, “Chris Jericho is now all in with All Elite Wrestling. We are going to change the universe, baby!”

