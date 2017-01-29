Video: CM Punk Says He’s “Throwing Names At Dana White” For UFC Return

At the NHL All-Star Weekend event this weekend, FOX Sports broadcast member Carrlyn Bathe caught up with one-time UFC fighter and former WWE Superstar Phil “CM Punk” Brooks, who offered the latest update regarding a potential return to the Octagon.

After discussing some hockey-related topics, Bathe asked Punk when fans can expect to see him back inside the UFC cage.

“I am working on it feverishly,” said Punk during the interview, which you can watch above via the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel. “I’m throwing names at Dana [White], you know? Opponents and dates. I don’t know if he’s waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is,” said Punk.

Punk went on to reiterate what he has said previously, which is that if he can’t convince White and UFC management to give him another shot inside the Octagon, he will still be having a second MMA fight inside a cage or ring somewhere else.

“If it doesn’t happen in the UFC, it’ll happen somewhere else,” said Punk. “I’m dedicated to fighting and training, so we’ll get there.”