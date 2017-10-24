Video: Cody Rhodes Invites The McMahon’s To Upcoming ROH Event

Cody Rhodes is at it again.

The Ring Of Honor (ROH) World Champion has formally invited WWE and the McMahon’s to attend the ROH event at the Austin Highway Event Center in San Antonio, Texas on November 17th, one night before the NXT TakeOver: War Games special and two nights before this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Rhodes issued the invitation in a new video released by ROH on social media to promote their “Survival of the Fittest Tour.”

“The company that I used to work for, they ignored all other companies, right?” said Cody in the video. “And then they stole all of my dad’s ideas.”

Cody continued, “We want everyone to come to our show, including the McMahon’s. We are offering free tickets, comp tickets.”

Check out the ROH promotional video featuring Cody’s invitation to The McMahon’s and WWE below.