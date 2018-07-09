VIDEO: Constable Corbin Books Tag Match For Tonight’s RAW

Constable Baron Corbin has announced that he will team with Elias to face Finn Balor and Bobby Roode on tonight’s WWE RAW episode. Corbin makes the announcement in the video below.

No other matches have been announced for tonight’s RAW but we know that the counseling session with Dr. Shelby, Sasha Banks and Bayley will continue. RAW will also feature the final red brand hype for Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.