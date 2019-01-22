VIDEO: Daniel Bryan Cuts Promo On Hideo Itami, Threatens & Praises Him

Ariya Daivari continues to support Hideo Itami in his bid to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Itami will join champion Buddy Murphy, Akira Tozawa and Kalisto in a Fatal 4 Way for the title at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Daivari tweeted this video of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan talking about how dangerous Itami is.

“Hideo Itami. Is Hideo Itami dangerous? Well, I can’t hear out of my left ear,” Bryan said. “You see, Hideo Itami and I were fighting in Ring of Honor in 2006, and we got into a battle of strikes, a battle that I lost. A battle that ruptured my ear drum, and shortly thereafter, not only could I not hear out of my left ear, I can’t even go under water. So, is Hideo Itami dangerous? Yes, he’s dangerous, and if I ever see Hideo Itami on SmackDown, he’s going to get all that’s coming to him.”