Video: Dean Ambrose Wins WWE Intercontinental Title At SmackDown LIVE

On Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, a WWE title belt changed hands.

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz to become the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion on this week’s show, which was the first episode of SmackDown LIVE of 2017.

Featured below are some photos and videos of Ambrose winning the I-C title.