Video: Don West Brought Back In By TNA Wrestling

A familiar face to longtime TNA Wrestling fans has returned …sort of!

Former TNA announcer and infamous television salesman Don West was recently brought back in by the 15-year wrestling promotion to push their Shop TNA merchandise.

Featured above is the newest video featuring Don West doing what he does best — push merchandise with passion … and a little pizzazz.

For additional information on Don West’s special deals on TNA merchandise, visit his “Brown Bag Special” page at ShopTNA.com.