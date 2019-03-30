VIDEO: Donald Trump Thanks & Praises Linda McMahon, Reveals What She Will Be Doing Next, Linda Statement

As noted on Friday, former WWE CEO Linda McMahon was stepping down as the head of the Small Business Administration. She was appointed to the role by President Donald Trump back in 2016.

Linda met with Trump, who is in the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, to confirm the resignation at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Friday afternoon, as seen in the video above. Trump confirmed that McMahon will be stepping down to help with his 2020 re-election campaign. CBS News reported that Linda will be working for America First, a pro-Trump PAC.

“Linda McMahon has done an incredible job as the head of the Small Business Administration, she has been a superstar,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “… She’ll be leaving, she’s going to go and help us with a very very important year-and-a-half that we have coming up.”

Trump did not name Linda’s replacement but the administration is consulting with her and the announcement will be made soon. Trump called Linda a special person.

“So I just want to again I want to thank the job that you’ve done,” Trump told McMahon. “I’ll tell you what, Linda has been so great, and when somebody does that good a job i’d rather do it this way than just say bye-bye. And so I’m doing it this way and I’ll tell you, Linda McMahon is a very special person. And now she’s gonna be working with me very hard so that we keep this miracle that we’ve built.”

Linda thanked Trump for the chance to work as the Administrator of the SBA. She also issued a statement on the resignation.

“I’m very proud of the work this agency has done to improve the way we connect small businesses to capital, counseling and government contracts,” McMahon said in the statement. “The focus that we have put on supporting women entrepreneurship, veteran businesses and rural development has been particularly rewarding for me.”