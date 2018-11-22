VIDEO: EC3 Cuts His Best Promo Since Returning To WWE, Says He’s Now A Changed Man

Above is this week’s WWE NXT Post-Show, featuring host Sarah Schreiber. This week’s show features War Games footage, Keith Lee, Nikki Cross and EC3.

EC3 says he’s returning to the yellow brand as a “new man” on next Wednesday’s show, following the recent attack from The Undisputed Era.

“I feel wounded. I’ve been wounded ever since I came back to NXT. I’ve been crushed by ladders, I’ve been abandoned and kicked in the face, I’ve been attacked from behind, I’ve been left unconscious. Hell, I even had my leg nearly amputated by a steel chair,” EC3 said. “I’ve been wounded but wounds heal, scars heal. Scars are like combat medals. Scars are reminders and I’m reminded exactly why I came back to NXT. I’m not here to compete with anybody. They’re here to compete with me. You don’t know what you want until you know who you truly are, and I know who I truly am. I am the top 1% of this industry. I’m not saying this because it’s cool or because it would look good on a t-shirt, I say that because I truly, honestly know it to be a fact. Next week I return to NXT a new man, a changed man, the living breathing human embodiment of Julius Gaius Caesar. I’m talking Veni, Vidi, Vici – I came, I saw, I conquered. Next week, God help anybody who has wronged me. God help anybody who stands in my way. I am… EC3.”