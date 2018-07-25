VIDEO: Elias Says He’s Tired Of Chris Jericho, Talks NXT Stars To Watch & More

Above is new video of Elias speaking with Olga and Mack at the Complex offices earlier this month. Elias was there to promote his new “Walk With Elias” four-song album that was released this week.

During the interview, Elias gave props to two WWE NXT Superstars that he believes we should keep an eye on – Lars Sullivan and Riddick Moss.

Elias was also asked about Chris Jericho, who he had a run-in with at the RAW 25th Anniversary special.

“To be honest with you, I’m sick of Chris Jericho,” Elias said. “I’ve had enough of Chris Jericho. I’ve seen him on my TV far too often. I’m the guy that plays guitar and sings on Monday Night RAW, and he shows up, tries to steal my act? It was OK for a quick laugh or something like that but on a personal level, the guy’s personality just rubs me the wrong way. His ego is just totally out of control, unfounded, and I can’t stand people whose egos are just not deserving. That’s all I can say.”

Elias was then asked if he takes it as an insult or if he takes it personal when Superstars come back to the company.

“They can do whatever they want,” Elias answered. “If you want to consider them part-timers or once-a-year guys, or whatever it is, they can do whatever they want as long as they understand, when they’re coming back to Monday Night RAW or pay-per-view or something like that, it’s my show now. WWE is Elias’ and as long as you accept that, you can do whatever you want but if you don’t accept it then come to me because I definitely have a problem with that.”