Video: Eva Marie Defends Pro Wrestling To Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa After Recent Comments Ripping WWE

As seen above, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is featured on the latest episode of Complex Magazine’s “Out of Bounds” show. The show also features former adult film star Mia Khalifa as a co-host. Khalifa received backlash from wrestlers and wrestling fans after she ripped WWE on a recent episode, calling it “embarrassing” and “not a real sport,” noting that she has no respect for WWE. Khalifa has since accepted an invitation to attend an upcoming indie wrestling event in Austin, TX to see if she changes her mind.

Eva challenged Mia’s claims that wrestling isn’t a real sport and defended the sport. She said:

“Some moves are [choreographed], so like you’ll go over your finish, whoever’s gonna win or lose because that’s predetermined. However, when you’re in there, usually you’re just going toe-to-toe. So like, if I have you in a headlock, then I’m telling you right then and there what we’re doing next.”

“You have your producers in the back, adjusting to the crowd. ‘Hey, uh, actually we’re gonna go this way. Change the finish, change whatever you have going on.’ So you can’t really choreograph the dance because everything gets mixed up.”

Eva also commented on the difference between acting & wrestling as she continued to pursue her Hollywood career. She said:

“You have to put your body through a lot of physicality with wrestling. You’re saying you think it’s fake, however when you get in the ring, you’re really taking those bumps…Then when it comes to acting, you’re trying to get out of yourself and be a whole other person, which also helps with WWE, too, because you’re playing a character at the end of the day.”

Eva also compared sports and commented on pro wrestling not having an off-season:

“NFL, NBA, they all have off-seasons. Wrestling doesn’t have an off-season. We’re on the road 209 days out of the year, performing in different cities every single night. Where you have your NBA, and NFL and major league and they’re taking charter flights going to the next city. We’re driving in rent-a-cars to the next city.”