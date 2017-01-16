Video: Finn Balor Appears At PROGRESS Wrestling Event, Plays Musical Chairs

Former NXT World Champion and the first-ever WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor turned up at this past weekend’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 42 event.

Featured above is video footage of the WWE Superstar appearing at their event … and insisting on competing in a game of Musical Chairs!

Balor has been on the sidelines from WWE for a few months as he continues to rehab and recover from surgery, with hopes of returning in time for WrestleMania 33 in early April.