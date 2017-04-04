Video: Finn Balor Makes WWE RAW Return On Post-WrestleMania Show
Finn Balor made his long-awaited return to WWE TV on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. Balor returned to the ring in mid-March and had been working WWE live events since then. He had been out of action since SummerSlam 2016 with a shoulder injury.
After Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens attacked Chris Jericho before Jericho was set to team with Seth Rollins on tonight’s RAW, new RAW General Manager Kurt Angle promised to find a partner for Rollins. That partner ended up being Balor. He and Rollins defeated Owens and Joe in the RAW main event, which saw Balor hit Coup de Grace and get the pin on Owens.
Below are photos and videos from Balor’s return:
EXCELLENT CHOICE, @RealKurtAngle! @FinnBalor is BACK to team with @WWERollins against @FightOwensFight and @SamoaJoe NEXT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/xW1hhhOGiy
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@WWERollins' tag team partner is none other than the FIRST #UniversalChampion @FinnBalor!!!!! #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/04JIm4yrfA
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@FinnBalor absorbs the energy of the @WWEUniverse as he makes his #RAW return! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/hitUwK0rbc
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
Did you miss him? #RAW #RAWAfterMania @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/Ul90NYTTSL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
.@WWERollins stares down @FightOwensFight and @SamoaJoe! The #Kingslayer is ready for BATTLE on #RAW, LIVE NOW on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/vnSRFvJpKa
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
After nine long months, @FinnBalor is BACK in action and bringing the FIGHT to #USChampion @FightOwensFight in #RAW's tag team main event! pic.twitter.com/CGeU66ayZE
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
A bad knee can't stop @WWERollins from causing DESTRUCTION in the main event of #RAW, LIVE on @USA_Network! @FightOwensFight @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/BWKiPmWat3
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
COUP DE GRACE! @FinnBalor picks up the victory for his team in the main event of #RAW! @WWERollins @FightOwensFight @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/yQyy8fPwVl
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@FinnBalor hasn't lost a beat as he plants @FightOwensFight with a #Dropkick on #RAW! @WWERolllins @SamoaJoe #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/wARq8QeL6N
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
A TRIUMPHANT return for @FinnBalor! #FinnsBack #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/gJlJ22e1zw
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
