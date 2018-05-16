VIDEO: First Competitors For The WWE UK Title Tournament Revealed

Above is new video of Cathy Kelley revealing the first 8 Superstars for the WWE UK Title tournament that takes place on June 18th and June 19th at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Below are the first 8 competitors for the tournament:

* Zack Gibson

* Joe Coffey

* Jack Gallagher

* Dave Mastiff

* Kenny Williams

* El Ligero

* Joseph Conners

* Amir Jordan

The rest of the competitors will be revealed on Friday of this week. The opening round of the tournament will begin at the UK Download festival on June 8th, June 9th and June 10th. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will defend his title against the tournament winner at the June 19th event.