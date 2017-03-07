Video: Goldberg & Brock Lesnar Showdown On Post-Fastlane Edition Of RAW

Fresh off of his championship victory at Sunday night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar faced-off with each other on Monday night’s post-PPV edition of RAW.

Ahead of their scheduled second in-ring showdown at WrestleMania 33 next month, the two big men went face-to-face inside the squared circle before the segment concluded with Lesnar nailing Goldberg with an F-5.

You can check out video footage of the Goldberg-Lesnar segment from RAW courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter page below.