VIDEO: How Will WWE Determine The Next Challenger For Brock Lesnar?

The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will feature a multi-man match to crown the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. No word yet on the full list of participants for the match but RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has confirmed Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns for the match.

There’s also no word yet on when the winner of the match will get their title shot but it’s likely to take place at the August 19th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Extreme Rules takes place on July 15th from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Below is the current card:

Multi-Man Match to Determine New #1 Contender for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. More Superstars TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss