Video: Hulk Hogan Featured In New Commercial For Dutch Insurance Company

While the talk of Hulk Hogan possibly appearing at this year’s WrestleMania 33 event in April may have died down, “The Hulkster” is still managing to keep his name out there.

In his latest venture seen above, “The Immortal” one is featured in a new television commercial for the Dutch insurance company Centraal Beheer.

As seen in the TV spot released this week, Hogan comes to the rescue of a woman whose purchase has been stolen.