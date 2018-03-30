Video: Hulk Hogan On His WWE Future, New WWE Statement On Hogan

Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at the airport.

“No sir,” said The Hulkster when asked if he will be returning to WWE at WrestleMania 34. Hogan added that maybe he will return to WWE “maybe someday.”

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart appears in the video and notes that they are in Los Angeles for tonight’s premiere of HBO’s documentary on fellow Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, which premieres on April 10th. PWInsider notes that WWE is expected to send a number of stars to the premiere, including Big Show and Ronda Rousey. This would be Hogan’s first appearance at a WWE event since the two sides parted ways in 2015. WWE issued this statement to PWInsider on Hogan appearing tonight:

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history, however his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him. Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.”

As we’ve noted, it was recently revealed that Hogan and WWE have been in talks about working together again. WWE also issued the following statement earlier this month to PWInsider in response to the reports:

“We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE.”