VIDEO: Hulk Hogan & The Outsiders Announce nWo Reunion Tour

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash have announced a nWo Reunion Tour, seen in the new promo above.

The tour kicks off on Saturday, October 27 at Mango’s Tropical Cafe in Orlando. Hogan’s website is now taking bids for tickets. General tickets will be released soon.

Below is the announcement on the tour:

IT TOOK 22 YEARS TO PUT THIS TOGETHER, AND WE ARE FINALLY BACK, BROTHER!! WE GOT THE WHOLE BAND BACK TOGETHER, AND THE ORIGINAL 3 ARE GOING TO RIDE AGAIN.

HOLLYWOOD HOGAN , SCOTT HALL, AND KEVIN NASH ARE GOING TO BE RIGHT HERE IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA, AT MANGO’S TROPICAL CAFE FOR THE nWo REUNION Q & A EVENT! 12PM TO 3PM ON OCTOBER 27TH!

THE TOP 100 HIGHEST BIDDERS WILL RECEIVE VIP TICKETS THAT INCLUDES PRIORITY SEATING, A PICTURE WITH THE BOYS, AND MORE. THIS MAY NEVER, EVER HAPPEN AGAIN, SO MAKE YOUR BID. YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS THIS!!!