Video: Inside Look At Bill Goldberg’s WrestleMania 33 Workout

We’re just over a week away, and for the WWE Universal Champion that means taking his training to the next level.

WWE released the above footage via their official YouTube channel this week, which features reigning Universal Champion Bill Goldberg’s workout for his upcoming title defense against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

WrestleMania 33 takes place live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, April 2nd Join us here on 4/2 for live results coverage of the event!