VIDEO: John Cena On Why He Declared His Love For Nikki Bella Earlier This Week & More

As noted, John Cena appeared on NBC’s Today show on Monday to make it clear that he still wants to spend the rest of his life with Nikki Bella and start a family with her. We have a full recap of the interview at this link and we have a recap of Nikki’s surprised reaction at this link.

Cena was back on Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb earlier today, as seen in the video above. Cena talked more about his relationship with Nikki and their split, once again over a glass of wine. Cena thanked Gifford and Kotb for allowing him on to be honest when asked how he felt after Monday’s interview. It’s interesting that Cena played up how important Monday’s interview was because they have Nikki scheduled for an interview on Wednesday.

“First I want to say thank you ladies for always having me on, always giving me a chance to be able to be honest and I think that’s important. I don’t know if people understand how difficult it is to lead a life in the public eye,” Cena said. “I’m grateful but I’m also respectful of everyone’s opinions on what happened yesterday. I did what I did yesterday for one person and one person only. It’s because I love her and I think in times of separation, often we speculate on what the other person is doing and sometimes communication can get messed up. And this is something that people don’t necessarily understand – when you live life in the public, sometimes if you do something in private and then you do something different in public, that person can be like, ‘Well you treat me two different ways.’ So, it was very important for me to be honest with myself, with you, with all of you, because then that allows me to be honest with Nicole. I don’t care about being viral, I don’t care about anyone’s comments, although I’m grateful for all that. I care about one person. One person.”

Kotb pointed out how Nikki was across the street at the NBCUniversal Upfronts when Cena was speaking out on Monday and how Nikki told media on the red carpet that she still loves Cena. Cena agreed with Nikki on having no regrets from their relationship.

“I have never regretted one single moment that I have been with Nicole. It has been a constant learning experience,” Cena said. “If you look at me in 2012 and you look at me sitting right here, it’s a learning experience and one I’m grateful for. Like I said yesterday, if I never have another second, the time I had was so special and yesterday was even like a top to the top. I learned so much from yesterday, just by being able to be comfortable with who I am and being honest in public. That’s such a liberating thing.”

Cena said he did see some of the post-interview comments that Nikki made and said he just wanted her to hear him, adding that he knows you can’t force someone to love you.

“I saw some of the comments that she made and I think… like I said, she’s searching for something,” Cena said. “I know I can’t force her to find it but I don’t want this to fall apart because of speculation of, ‘I think he’s doing this or I think he feels this way. Here are my cards, they are on the table. We’ll figure out where it goes.”