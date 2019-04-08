As noted, John Cena brought back his “Dr. of Thuganomics” gimmick for a segment with Elias at WWE WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. You can see video from the segment above.

Below is video of Cena talking to Cathy Kelley after the segment. Cena said he wasn’t supposed to be on the show, but he wanted to do something nice for the WWE Universe.

“I feel ridiculous talking normal and dressing like this, but I wasn’t supposed to be here,” Cena said. “And I wanted to do something that would be a nice surprise and a bit of entertainment on a show that was filled with the culmination of a lot of stories.”

Cena also gave props to Elias and said he immediately said yes when the idea was suggested.

“So, the idea came up and I immediately said yes,” Cena said. “And I know I kind of look ridiculous and I’m in the 2004 way back machine, but I think it was really special and it was done all in the good heart of entertainment. I thought Elias put on a really creative performance, and I didn’t want to take a ton of time away from the event or the Superstars who have earned a chance to go out there, and do what they do. I know we were only a few minutes, it was awesome to be out there. It felt really fun and I think it was a nice surprise for all the WrestleMania fans. So, that’s my one rabbit out of the hat, and I don’t know what I’m going to do after this, but I just wrapped a movie on Thursday. So, I didn’t want to do anything via satellite, I didn’t want to do nothing and not be here, but I was here and I was on the event, and they recommended me to do this and I thought it was a great idea.”

Cathy commented that Cena’s appearance meant a lot to the fans there, and Cena said everyone has no idea how much the appearance meant to him. He went on to say that WWE is doing fine without him being there.

“They have no idea how much it means to me,” Cena said. “For years I can say my contributions on television had helped sell tickets to this event, but this year that was not true, and it still completely sold out, and everyone is still completely on the edge of their seats. And I’ve said this from the day I walked in the door, WWE does not need me or any one individual, it needs the fans. So, I’m at a very good perspective with the fact that they don’t need me, they’re just fine without me and I’m very grateful to be asked to be even a small part. So, I’ll break out the old school stuff to be a part. I hope it meant a lot to them because they’ll have no idea how much it means to me.”