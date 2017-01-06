Video: Kassius Ohno Confronts Shinsuke Nakamura In NXT Return, HHH Comments

Chris Hero made a surprise return at the NXT television tapings at Full Sail University on Thursday night, confronting reigning NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the ring after a tag-team match Nakamura participated in with Tajiri.

Featured above is video footage released by WWE on Friday that shows Chris Hero’s big return. Hero returned using his former NXT name — Kassius Ohno — without saying a word.

Instead, he simply patted the NXT World Championship belt that Nakamura had draped across his shoulder after he and Tajiri had just successfully defeated the team of Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode in the aforementioned tag-team match, which was taped for the January 25th episode airing on the WWE Network.

WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media on Thursday evening to share what has become his trademark when WWE signs notable talents — posting a photo of himself with the new signee(s). Check out the picture below.