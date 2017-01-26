Video: Kenny Omega Addresses Possibility Of Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance

Ahead of this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, New Japan Pro Wrestling star and Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega, who in recent months has been rumored to be WWE-bound sooner rather than later, is making headlines in WWE circles again this week.

Omega made waves in the internet wrestling community (I.W.C.) after publicly addressing the online talk regarding the possibility of him turning up in the 30-man over-the-top battle royal at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio, Texas.

According to the response Omega gave at a recent 4 Front Wrestling Q&A when asked about the chances of him debuting for WWE as a surprise entrant in the classic annual gimmick match.

When asked the question during thw Q&A on Saturday about the liklihood of him being involved in this year’s Rumble match, Omega claimed in his response that it might not even be possible. Omega stated that he “might not be able to pull a rabbit out of a hat” in time for a debut in less than a week.

Check out Kenny Omega’s 4 Front Wrestling Q&A from last Saturday via the video player embedded above.