VIDEO: Kofi Kingston Hypes WWE Title Shot & More, Xavier Woods On “KofiMania”

As noted, Kofi Kingston vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is now official for the March 10 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from Cleveland.

Above is post-SmackDown video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Kofi, Big E and Xavier Woods following the announcement on Kingston vs. Bryan. Schreiber asked if Kofi will walk out of Fastlane as the WWE Champion.

“I can’t make any guarantees,” Kofi said. “But what I said before is, when you stay ready, you ain’t got to get ready, and I’ve been ready for a long time. 11 years, Sarah. 11 years. I’ve been waiting for opportunities like this. Words cannot even describe how hyped I am right now. All my life, all I’ve ever wanted was a shot, a chance. Finally, at Fastlane, I’m going to get that chance one more time, and I can’t wait.”

Schreiber also asked Kofi about the positive reactions he’s been receiving from fans and Superstars over the past week or so. Kofi said it feels like everybody has his back right now, but he gave credit to Woods and Big E for the momentum.

“You see, it’s not Valentine’s Day anymore but we’re still feeling the love, you know what I’m saying? It’s great, man. Like I said before, it feels like everybody has my back, man. The momentum… I told you about my friend – first name Mo, last name Mentum. And I keep him by my side at all times. These fine gentleman here… [Woods and Big E] my brothers. It’s all because of y’all, you know that, right? You understand that, right? … And what a ride it is,” Kofi said.

Woods also took to Twitter after SmackDown and wrote the following on the “KofiMania” phenomenon: