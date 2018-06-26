VIDEO: Kurt Angle Also Sends Sasha Banks To RAW Counseling Next Week

Bayley received a big reaction from fans as she snapped on this week’s WWE RAW from San Diego and unloaded on Sasha Banks after they teamed with Ember Moon for a loss to The Riott Squad. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle later told Bayley that she would have to attend counseling on next week’s RAW.

Above is new post-RAW video of Angle informing Banks that she also has to attend counseling next week. The storyline is that Angle will fire both Superstars if they refuse the counseling. No word yet on if they will be bringing back Dr. Shelby for this segment.