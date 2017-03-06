Video: Lita Makes In-Ring Return In 8-Person Tag-Team Match At MCW Event

WWE Hall Of Famer Amy “Lita” Dumas made her in-ring return over the weekend at the Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW) event, competing in an eight-person mixed-tag-team match.

Embedded above is the video of Lita’s return, which featured the former top WWE Diva performing alongside The Bruiser and The Hell Cats, as the foursome picked up the victory against Andy Vineberg, Sean Studd, Rayo and Jeremiah.

Prior to the match, Lita addressed the crowd with an in-ring promo, which is also included in the footage above.