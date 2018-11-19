VIDEO: Major Match Revealed For The WWE TLC PPV

Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has been announced for the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view. The title will be on the line.

WWE has not announced any other matches for TLC as of this writing but the SAP Center is advertising Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Braun Strowman vs. Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin. TLC will also feature the Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 finals.

TLC takes place on December 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Below is video from tonight’s segment with Rollins and Charly Caruso where he learned of the title defense at TLC: