Video: Matt Hardy Continues Teasing Return Of “Broken” Character This Weekend

As noted, Matt Hardy began the tease for the return of his “Broken” Matt Hardy character on WWE television earlier this week. At Saturday night’s WWE live event, the transformation continued.
Hardy continued to tease his character being “woken” during his match at the WWE live event in Salt Lake City, Utah last night.
#WWESaltLakeCity were witness to a @MATTHARDYBRAND who appears to be more #WOKEN than ever… pic.twitter.com/XKGQtpJXOe
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2017
Check out video footage above of Hardy at the WWE Salt Lake City show. Featured below are his comments on social media after the show.
NERIC is with me. My METAMORPHOSIS is rapidly occurring. I shall be more powerful than EVAH. https://t.co/6SWIUDVOtB
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 3, 2017