Video: Matt Hardy Continues Teasing Return Of “Broken” Character This Weekend

By
Matt Boone
-

As noted, Matt Hardy began the tease for the return of his “Broken” Matt Hardy character on WWE television earlier this week. At Saturday night’s WWE live event, the transformation continued.

Hardy continued to tease his character being “woken” during his match at the WWE live event in Salt Lake City, Utah last night.

Check out video footage above of Hardy at the WWE Salt Lake City show. Featured below are his comments on social media after the show.

