VIDEO: Matt Riddle On What’s Next For Him After WWE In-Ring Debut, More Footage

As noted, Matt Riddle made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at last night’s live event in Sanford, Florida. He defeated Fabian Aichner. We have photos and videos from the match along with WWE’s announcement and Twitter comments from Riddle at this link.

Below is more official video from the match along with comments from the former UFC fighter and former EVOLVE Champion.

“I just made my debut at NXT, just got my first win, feel pretty good. It’s been a long time coming and it feels nice to finally be in NXT, and not only be here and perform but win,” Riddle said. “You never know when you work at a new place, especially a place with such prestige as NXT, but then you come through the curtains, even before I came through the curtains, [the ‘Bro!’ chants]. What’s next for me? Well, I got one win and I’m here, and if I keep winning and proving myself I’ll be undeniable and I’ll get exactly what I want.”