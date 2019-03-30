VIDEO: Michelle McCool On Women’s Main Event Pay, WWE Fans Making It Happen, More

As seen above, former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool recently spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked if women should get paid the same amount of money for being in the main event of a WWE event.

“You know what, I do think the women should get paid,” McCool said. “A main event is a main event, whether it’s the guys, the girls, or both of them in some mixed capacity. But I hope they do and I think they should.”

The wife of The Undertaker was also asked what her reaction was to Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey being announced for the WrestleMania 35 main event. McCool said she believes they will deliver. She also recalled having to fight to get time for her retirement match in 2011.

“Gosh, you know, it was so cool because when I was wrestling we literally fought tooth and nail to get… I remember my retirement match that Layla and I truly fought for weeks, begging for 10 minutes, and that was with our entrances. So, maybe a 6 or 8 minute match. So, for the girls to now be main eventing… I mean, it’s just… it’s beyond words. What I can say is, I think the story has a ton of momentum behind it, obviously, I think they will deliver and I don’t think it’ll be the last time they main event, which is super cool,” McCool said.

She continued and gave props to the WWE fans for getting the women’s division in the main event. McCool said, “I was like, always begging for it clearly, but I’m glad it did [happen] and I think it’s just the WWE Universe, they finally demanded that the girls get the attention that they deserve. So, you know, I think women past, present and future should forever be grateful for our super fans.”