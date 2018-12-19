Updated* VIDEO: Mustafa Ali Injured Daniel Bryan On WWE SmackDown?

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan may have suffered an injury during the main event of tonight’s SmackDown from Fresno, CA.

Our correspondent at tonight’s tapings noted that ringside trainers immediately came over and checked on Bryan after the match ended as Mustafa Ali and AJ Styles were celebrating their win over Bryan and Andrade “Cien” Almas. It should be noted that the trainers were already at ringside during the match and did not come out just to check on Bryan.

Our correspondent Adam Meredith adds that Bryan did walk up the ramp on his own but he did not carry the WWE Title with him. He described the spot as “a little ugly” and looking like Ali came up short, from a live perspective.

For those who missed it, the match ended when Ali hit the 054 on Bryan and then pinned him. Below is a GIF of Ali making a bad landing on the WWE Champion. Ali could be heard saying “I’m sorry” to Bryan as the match ended.

UPDATE: Bryan appears to be fine as he participated in the second segment at the SmackDown tapings that took place after tonight’s live broadcast, and he got physical. You can access our spoiler report by clicking here.

Stay tuned for updates on Bryan’s status.