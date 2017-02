Video: Naomi Relinquishes SmackDown Women’s Title

At Tuesday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown LIVE, Naomi relinquished the SmackDown Women’s Championship due to her inability to compete due to injury.

Featured above is footage released by WWE that includes the segment where Naomi handed over the Women’s Title to former WWE Superstar turned SmackDown LIVE GM Daniel Bryan, who himself has been in a similar situation multiple times.

For complete SmackDown LIVE results, click here.