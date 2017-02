Video: Neville Captures WWE Cruiserweight Title At 2017 Royal Rumble PPV

At the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion was crowned.

Neville defeated Rich Swann with the Rings of Saturn submission, ending Swann’s reign and beginning his first run as WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Featured above are video highlights released by WWE of Neville’s title victory. Below is video footage of his first photo shoot as champion.