VIDEO: New nWo Promo Released By Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall & Kevin Nash

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall continue to feul rumors of a nWo reunion project with a new video on Twitter.

As seen below, The Hulkster tweeted a nWo “paid announcement” promo teaser that looks and feels like the legendary promos that aired on WCW TV in the late 1990s.

“We’re back!,” said Nash. Hall added, “We haven’t stirred anything up in a long time, let’s stir the pot.”

The video also shows Hogan spray-painting a World Heavyweight Title belt and commenting on how he still has his swagger.

The rumors of a reunion picked up earlier this month when Hall, Nash and Hogan were seen filming at Hogan’s Beach Shop in Orlando. No word yet on if this is a WWE project but we will keep you updated.