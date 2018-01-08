VIDEO: New RAW Team Announced For WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge

WWE has announced that The Miz and Asuka will be teaming up for the Mixed Match Challenge series that begins January 16th. Below is the updated list of confirmed teams:

* Asuka and The Miz

* Nia Jax & Apollo Crews

* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman

* Naomi & Jimmy Uso

* Lana & Rusev

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode

Above is video of Miz and Asuka at RAW, and below is WWE’s official announcement:

The Miz to team with Auska in WWE Mixed Match Challenge

The team of The Miz and Asuka will represent Team Red in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge tournament, airing exclusively on Facebook Watch beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16. Upon learning that they would team together, the newely-formed tandem had a simple message for the WWE Universe, “we will win!”

Regardless of whether or not people like The Miz, they absolutely must respect the outspoken Superstar. In addition to being a former WWE Champion, a seven-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time United States Champion and a Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner, The A-Lister stands as a six-time Tag Team Champion. This shows that he can indeed play well with others and do so at the top of his game.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been unbeatable since beginning her run in NXT. This includes an unprecedented 523 days reign as NXT Women’s Champion, a title she vacated before taking on the new challenge of the main roster. Since joining Raw, the dynamic competitor has taken WWE by storm, most recently making Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss tap out to the Armbar in a non-title match as she sets her sights on the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match. There is no indication that Asuka knows how to lose.

Put simply, Miz’s tremendous experience, mixed with the skill of the undefeated Asuka, may prove to be an extremely effective combination.

Together, Miz and Asuka will do battle in the ground-breaking tournament on Facebook Watch, where male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for a charity of their choice. Each showdown in the competition will follow traditional Mixed Tag Team Match rules: When tagged, male Superstars face off with the opposing team’s male competitor, and female Superstars battle fellow female competitors.

Check back with WWE.com to learn other #WWEMMC combinations as they become available. Follow WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook for updates, and find out how you can impact the show’s matchups, stipulations and more along the way. WWE Mixed Match Challenge begins Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch.